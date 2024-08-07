When Olympic worlds align! Suni Lee and Devin Booker recently spent time together in Paris following the NBA star’s attendance at the artistic gymnast’s bronze medal performance in the women’s individual all-around final.

Are Suni Lee and Devon Booker Dating?

On Monday, August 5, Devin, 27, shared a photo on his Instagram Stories of himself and Suni, 21, enjoying a casual moment on the streets of Paris. Devin was dressed in a white T-shirt, black jeans, and a matching beanie and shoes. He had his arm around Suni, who wore a gray tube top, baggy jeans, and sneakers. Both were smiling in front of a black car.

Devin tagged Suni in the photo and included a goat emoji, signifying “Greatest of All Time.”

The image sparked excitement among both gymnastics and basketball enthusiasts online, leading to speculation about a potential romance. Although neither Devin nor Suni has confirmed a romantic relationship, fans on social media are enthusiastically supporting the duo.

“I’m manifesting Suni Lee and Devin Booker like please yes,” one fan tweeted on X. “New ship is Devin booker and Suni Lee,” another user posted. “Everyone falling to their knees seeing the pic of Suni Lee and Devin Booker (me included),” added a third fan.

This sighting followed Devin’s presence in the audience at the women’s gymnastics individual all-around final on August 1, where Simone Biles won gold and Suni secured bronze.

Kendall Jenner, Devin’s former girlfriend, was also at the final, seated nearby with friend Fai Khadra. Despite their past relationship, Kendall and Devin did not interact during the event.

When Did Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner Break Up?

Kendall, 28, and Devin’s romance began making headlines in 2020, with their relationship becoming official on Instagram in 2021. However, they split in October 2022, but sources indicated that their breakup was amicable.

Reconciliation rumors have circulated since their split, with reports suggesting they reunited at the 2024 Super Bowl in February. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Kendall and Devin were “trying to figure things out” and were “actively speaking and seeing one another.”

“Kendall and Devin have always had a thing for each other and care about each other,” the source noted. “Kendall’s family is supportive and like Devin for her. They appreciate that he has always treated her with the utmost respect.”

In May, Us Weekly reported that Kendall, who dated Bad Bunny after her split from Devin and ended that relationship in December 2023, was “enjoying hanging out” with her former flames.

“She has a lot of history with [Devin],” the insider said. “She’s young and free and isn’t obligated to [either] situation.”

