Did Taylor Swift finally say yes to her prince on a white horse? Taylor and Joe Alwyn, who began quietly dating in 2016, were engaged “months ago,” multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style in February 2022. So, when are we finally going to see the pop singer in a wedding dress? Keep reading to learn more.

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Engaged?

According to multiple sources via Life & Style in February 2022,​ the “folklore” singer is engaged to her boyfriend of six years. Although it’s unclear exactly when Joe proposed to Taylor, multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style in February 2022 that the A-list pair are engaged.

The couple met for the first time at the 2016 Met Gala, and sparked dating rumors later that year until confirming their relationship status in 2017. Taylor and Joe been spotted on multiple public outings but have never made their red carpet debut or went Instagram official as they are notoriously private.

A month before Life & Style broke the news of their engagement, the “Love Story” artist and the Conversations With Friends star sparked engagement rumors after traveling to Cornwall on a romantic trip together in mid-January of that year.

What Have Taylor and Joe Said About Their Engagement?

The pair has yet to confirm or deny the engagement news, but Joe did leave a cryptic comment in an interview with WSJ Magazine about the engagement back in April 2022. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he told the publication.

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Although Taylor and Joe have been together for more than five years, the A-list pair continues to keep their relationship private. “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given,” Joe told WSJ. “So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

In a 2019 interview with the Guardian, Taylor explained that she wasn’t going to talk about her relationship publicly. “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world,” she explained. “That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

