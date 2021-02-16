The cast of Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows caught up with J-14 exclusively and shared their most embarrassing moments. Bryce Gheisar, Arjun Athalye, Beatrice Kitsos, Malia Baker, Dominic Mariche and Parker Queenan recalled some pretty LOL-worthy stories from their time on the show’s set, including one time when a cast member fell flat on their face! Be sure to watch the video above and tune into Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows on Nickelodeon on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

