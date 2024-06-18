Ariana Grande is setting the record straight! Over the past year, many fans have noticed a sudden change in the singer’s speaking voice.

Most recently, Ariana went on a podcast where her voice went from high to low pitch within seconds — but the 30-year-old says there’s an explanation for it.

Keep reading to find out why her voice has gotten higher.

Fans of the songstress might recall a time when Ariana spoke with a deeper voice. Recently, however, there’s been a noticeable shift in her vocal style. During a “Podcrushed” episode, Ariana was initially heard speaking in a higher pitch. Yet, at one point in the conversation, her voice unexpectedly shifted to a lower register.

The now-viral TikTok clip has some fans shocked by the noticeable difference. One user wrote on X, “we got old ariana back for a second and then she glindafied herself again” while another added, “that’s the Ariana I know and want back.”

As different as the two may sound, Ariana says there’s a simple reason for it.

The songstress commented under the video, saying: “habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health 🙂 i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing 😭 i’ve always done this BYE.”

In case you didn’t know, Ariana has been working on Wicked for a couple years now! The former Victorious star is set to take on the role as Glinda in the musical-movie adaptation, which is why her voice has changed.

Ariana was cast as the leading role in November 2021, along with Tony-winning actress Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The former Nickelodeon star is fulfilling a life long dream of every theatre kid! In 2011, she tweeted about one day wanting to star in the production saying, “Loved seeing Wicked again… amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole.”

Ariana needs to drop a manifestation tutorial because her dream really did come true!

In April 2022, it was announced that the film would be separated into two parts — one being released in December 2024 and the other the following year.

So it seems her higher pitch voice isn’t going anywhere!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.