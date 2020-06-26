Happy birthday, Ariana Grande! The songstress turned 27 years old on Friday, June 26, and to celebrate she seemingly went Instagram official with boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

Yep, a few hours before the clock struck midnight, the former Nickelodeon star took to Instagram and posted a collection of photos alongside the caption, “Almost 27.” Fans were quick to notice one snap that showed Ariana cozied up to Dalton. We’re seriously so here for this romance!

For those who missed it, fans first started to speculate that Ariana had a new man in her life after he was spotted all over her Instagram Stories earlier this year. Then, in March, TMZ reported that the “Thank U Next” singer’s beau is a real estate agent and that they’ve “been seeing each other for several months now.” Fans may recall that back in February, the former Nickelodeon star was spotted smooching a mystery man in a Los Angeles bar. The outlet also reported that it was Dalton.

They kept their rumored romance under wraps until May when she seemingly confirmed their relationship during the music video for her collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With You.” That’s right, after spending the entire visual singing and dancing along with her pup, Ari dropped the major bomb right before the credits rolled.

A few weeks after that, Dalton made another surprise appearance on Ariana’s social media. He also appeared in a hilarious promotional video for her collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Rain On Me.” In order to ensure that fans listened to the upbeat and inspirational bop, both Ari and Gaga turned into weather girls to show how “thirsty” they were for people to stream their track.

“Are we thirsty or what?” Lady Gaga asked in the video, Ari replied, “Oh, we are thirsty indeed!” It was after that when Dalton made it “rain” on his rumored GF.

From the looks of it, these two are seriously going strong, and we can’t wait for more adorable snaps from these two in the near future.

