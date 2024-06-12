Ariana Grande is opening up about her experience working on Nickelodeon. After watching the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, the former child star shared some insight on her past work environment, while also delving into future ways to prevent any more victims.

Early on in her career, Ariana got her big break on the popular children’s network as she played Cat Valentine on Victorious from 2010 to 2013. Looking back on her time with the teen series, Ariana is “upset” about certain things that took place.

“Specifically about our show, I think that was something that we were convinced was the cool thing about us — is that we pushed the envelope with our humor,” she revealed on Penn Badgley’s “Podcrushed” podcast on June 12, 2024.

The actress explained that she is now “reprocessing” her relationship with the sitcom show after rewatching old episodes.

“And the innuendos were … it was, like, the cool differentiation. And I don’t know, I think it just all happened so quickly, and now looking back on some of the clips, I’m like, ‘Damn, really? Oh, s–t’ … and the things that weren’t approved for the network were snuck onto, like, our website or whatever.”

However, the now 30-year-old claims all wasn’t bad. “I think we had some very special memories, and we feel so privileged to be able to create those roles and become a part of something that was so special for a lot of young kids,” she added.

With that being said, Ariana has some helpful advice to prevent any abusive situations from ever occurring.

“I think that the environment needs to be made safer if kids are going to be acting, and I think there should be therapists, I think there should be parents allowed to be wherever they want to be,” adding that parents should have access everywhere, “not only on kids sets.”

“I think if anyone wants to do this or music or anything at any level of exposure that it means to be on TV or to do music with a major label or whatever, [it] should be in the contract,” Ariana stated.

