Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande re-watched Victorious after the controversial Quiet on Set documentary about Nickelodeon’s shows, discussing their feelings together.

Elizabeth, 30, shared in a recent Variety interview that reconnecting with Ariana, 31, was a comforting experience amidst the documentary’s aftermath.

“I certainly reevaluated my experience with Ariana over FaceTime. We watched it together, and then we got together later that week or the next week, and we sort of broke the whole thing down and talked about it, and reprocessed everything together,” Elizabeth told the outlet. “There was a lot to go through.”

She continued, “It’s tricky when you look back on something incredibly positively, and then you learn a lot of information and also revisit things as an adult through a new lens that reframe the memories in your mind a little bit, or cloud them, or taint them — maybe rightfully so. So, taking that time to thoughtfully look back, reassess and reevaluate was an important thing to do, and that’s something we did. I’m very lucky I have such a close relationship with my cast — and with Ari — and that we were all able to do that together, because we definitely leaned on each other, talked amongst each other and checked in with each other.”

ICYMI, the documentary premiered in March 2024, and shed light on what Nickelodeon staff and child stars alike went through while working for Nickelodeon in the 1990s to early 2000s. Per a press release, the doc series revealed an “insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.”

Most of the documentary focused specifically on Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider, who created shows like Victorious, Zoey 101, iCarly, among others.

Following the documentary’s release, Nickelodeon released a statement. “Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct,” the network said. “Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

