Singer Ariana Grande just gave us a rare glimpse into her life, and fans are living for it! Yep, the “Thank U, Next” songstress shared a bunch of snaps from her romantic getaway with boyfriend Dalton Gomez, and boy, does it look like they’re having an amazing time.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, August 5, the 27-year-old posted various photos from their trip to Utah, with no caption on Instagram. One contained the beautiful night sky against the mountains, while another showed a baby chipmunk! Another photo displayed Ari wearing a mask, while a forth was a selfie of the two lovebirds.

But one of the pictures has really caught fans’ attention, and that’s because it showed the brunette beauty rocking a green bikini. One fan (or should we say detective!) even found the exact swim suit online, and it turns out, you can purchase it yourself for only $40! It turns out, it’s the Moana Bikini Top from White Fox Boutique, which you can check out here. Unfortunately, the mint color that Ariana rocked is currently sold out, but the suit is still available in marigold, black and white.

But wait, where is the pop star vacationing with her beau? According to Daily Mail, they’re holed up at the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, which is in the heart of the Grand Circle with access to the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park and Monument Valley Tribal Park.

As fans know, the former Nickelodeon star was first spotted smooching Dalton in a Los Angeles bar back in February, but get this, you guys — according to People they’ve actually been together since January 2020! They made their relationship Instagram official in June 2020, and he even appeared in her “Stuck With U” music video. Since then, fans have been seriously living for the relationship.

