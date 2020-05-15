Songstress Ariana Grande has something to say to haters who claimed that she’s a “diva.” During a recent interview with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show, the former Nickelodeon star defended herself and explained why, in the past, she stepped away from doing interviews.

“I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself. And then, people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s a diva,'” the “Thank U Next” singer explained. “I was like, ‘This doesn’t make any sense.'”

The 26-year-old also expressed her confusion over the negative comments she has received because she said, most of the time, she was just sharing her “opinion about something.” Then, Ariana got real about how men are often treated differently than women in the music industry.

“It always was, in the past, manipulated and turned into this negative thing, whereas I don’t see that with men,” she said. “It’s like when men express their opinions or defend themselves or are directing something and making notes on something, they’re brilliant. And they’re genius at it.”

The singer continued, “And yet, it’s just so not the same thing with women, which I hope we can work on fixing. And of course that’s not always the case. It’s not always that way. But it does make… you want to quiet down a little bit.”

Now, after spending some time out of the spotlight, Ariana is trying to say, “F**k that,” when people’s comments affect her.

She concluded, “I do have a lot to say, and I do enjoy talking to people. And I do want to do interviews and share with people, and not be afraid to be myself. And I’m working on becoming that.”

