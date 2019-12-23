Just after wrapping up the last show of her Sweetener World Tour on Sunday, December 22, Ariana Grande surprised fans and dropped her highly-anticipated live album. Titled K Bye For Now (Swt Live), the compilation of 32-songs is the 26-year-old’s first-ever live album and it came just days after Ariana not only confirmed the its release before the end of this year, on December 11, but also revealed the album’s official track list. Including live versions of songs like “7 Rings,” “No Tears Left To Cry” and “Side To Side” featuring a special appearance by Nicki Minaj, the entire album reflects the Sweetener World Tour’s setlist almost perfectly, and even has a few other tunes sprinkled in.

After she completed her last live show of 2019, the songstress took to Twitter and in an emotional tweet, she thanked fans for their support, dropped the album’s name and officially closed the book on this era of her life.

“A little something to thank [you] for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier love [you],” Ariana wrote.

As fans know, Ariana has been teasing the live album since last month. On November 10, she took to Instagram Stories and posted both a photo and video that showed audio clips of songs from various cities on her tour. Fans were quick to speculate that this meant a live album was coming soon.

On December 1, she confirmed fans’ suspicions on Twitter by subtly telling fans she had been prepping songs for a live album. She also revealed that other than singing the songs, she played a major role on the production side too.

“Been prepping these vocals for the live album / listening to first pass mixes and am so excited,” she wrote on Twitter. “Vocal producing everything myself. Johnny’s been producing all the band parts! Deadline is soon so just saying, ‘Hello’ and love you and miss you.”

