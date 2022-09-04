Ariana Grande is a certified beauty queen and she has a makeup line to prove it! But, what does the pop star look like without her usual glam? Keep reading to uncover her best makeup-free moments.

In 2019, Ariana launched her very own makeup line called r.e.m. beauty. “I decided to name it r.e.m. because I feel like that song really encompasses a lot of my favorite parts of my sound sonically,” Ariana told Elle in November 2021, referencing her own song “r.e.m.” She continued, “And also REM rapid eye movement: focusing on dreams and focusing on the eyes and eyes being kind of like our best way to articulate – better than you can with words sometimes.”

Ariana explained she was nervous at first about staring r.e.m., as she didn’t want to “just jump into something that is popular,” referencing other young stars who have dipped their toes into the beauty market for the sake of cashing a buck.

“It has to feel super intentional and super fueled by passion. It has to feel super authentic to me. So let’s experiment, let’s dig in, and let’s play with some products. There are so many different versions to tell this makeup story and these formulas are so inspiring. We can bring our own version of this into the beauty space and I’m so excited.”

And her love for makeup is undeniable! “I was probably in my mom’s closet and I was using her black eyeliner,” she revealed to Elle. “My mom loves black eyeliner. She only wears black. Her whole closet is, like, fields of black fabric and shoulder pads and you’re like, ‘Where am I? What is happening? Are you Cersei Lannister?’ I don’t get it.”

She continued, “But I was using my mom’s black eyeliner and I wanted to look like a Spice Girl. And also my mom is super into Halloween and goth, and in the middle of July, she would paint me as a skeleton. That’s an early one. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, your family is super into Halloween.’ I’m like, ‘That was the summer. It was my third birthday. I’m just kidding. I’m not though.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all of the times Ariana ditched her usual glam!

