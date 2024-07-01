If you’ve been a fan of Ariana Grande since her Victorious days, you’re likely aware of her occasional clashes with the media. Most recently, her discussions about her relationship with Wicked costar Ethan Slater have been a topic of interest, though certainly not the most controversial issue she’s been linked to.

The spotlight often brings pressure and stress to many celebrities, and not everyone handles it gracefully. For the pop princess, 2014 was particularly challenging.

At the time, rumors began to spread that Ariana’s team had a list of off-limit topics prepared for interviews. That’s not all, Ariana reportedly requested to only be photographed on her left side (we all have our good sides!).

Many people were labeling her a “diva” — however, according to the songstress herself, it was all “nonsense.”

It wouldn’t be for many years until Ariana opened up about the mischaracterizations. “I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself. And then, people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s a diva,’” she said in a 2020 interview with Zane Lowe.

She added, “I was like, ‘This doesn’t make any sense.'” The singer went on to explain that she felt her “opinions” were being “manipulated” for clicks and headlines.

“It’s like when men express their opinions or defend themselves or are directing something and making notes on something, they’re brilliant. And they’re genius at it. And yet, it’s just so not the same thing with women … It’s not always that way. But it does make you want to quiet down a little bit.”

Despite Ariana successfully refuting prima donna accusations, other controversial rumors, such as her past relationship with Big Sean, continue to circulate. During that same year, the rapper ended his engagement with Naya Rivera and started dating Ariana. However, the Glee alum alleged there was an overlap in their relationships.

