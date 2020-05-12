Ariana Greenblatt And Iain Armitage Dish On The Upcoming Animated Film 'Scoob'

Get ready, guys, because SCOOB! is about to become your favorite animated flick! That’s right, the Mystery Inc. is back for a brand new adventure, and we can’t wait to see it. So, mark your calendars, because the sure-to-be amazing movie will be available for both Premium Video on Demand and premium digital ownership on Friday, May 15th. For a full list of digital retailers, click here.

But that’s not all! In order to celebrate the film’s release J-14 caught up with two of the movie’s stars — Ariana Greenblatt and Iain Armitage — who spilled all the tea about their characters and what fans can expect once SCOOB! is officially released. Plus, the talented teens also got real about what it was like playing such iconic roles in the movie.

J-14: Tell us about the character you play in SCOOB!

Ariana Greenblatt: The character I play is “Young Velma” to Gina Rodriguez‘s Velma. We’re the smart girls of the bunch.

Iain Armitage: I play Young Shaggy. He is a bit lonely, a bit socially awkward, but also funny and quirky

J-14: What is Scoob about? How it’s different from past shows and movies about Scooby Doo?

Ariana: Well, there is the whole “origin” thing which is really cool and where all the “young” versions come into the Scooby Doo universe. I don’t think we ever knew how the mystery gang met and how they all became friends, so that’s pretty cool.

Iain: This is the origin story of how the gang came together and became partners in solving crime!

J-14: Did you do anything to prepare for such an iconic role?

Ariana: Honestly, everyone pretty much knows Scooby Doo so it wasn’t that hard for me to just come in and do the character. She’s pretty much my favorite of the group, in fact, I was her this past Halloween!

Iain: One of the most fun parts of preparing for this role was getting to watch old episodes of Scooby Doo! I don’t get to watch a lot of TV so this was a treat!

J-14: What’s your favorite thing about the character of Scooby Doo?

Ariana: My favorite thing about Scooby is first off, he’s a DOG! I love dogs. I have two rescues in real life and Scooby is a rescued dog! He’s shaggy bestie and I can relate to that! Remember readers, #AdoptDontShop.

Iain: I just love how lovable he is!

J-14: Why do you think Scooby Doo and his friends are the best detectives?

Ariana: They’re the best detectives because they work as a team and trust each other to have each others backs! Best friends forever!

Iain: I think they are great at their job because they have a shorthand with each other that only good friends can have. Also, they each have unique skills that they bring to the group.

