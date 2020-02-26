Between their passion for dance and envy-worthy moves, it’s no surprise that fans can’t stop watching all of Disney Fam Jam hosts Ariel Martin and Trevor Tordjman‘s TikTok videos. For those who missed it, the talented stars teamed up with celebrity choreographer Phil Wright for the brand new competition show. Each episode brings two families together to go head-to-head in a dance-off to see who will become the Disney Fam Jam champion, win $10,000 and an awesome trophy.

When they weren’t on set filming the show, the stars hung out backstage, became total BFFs and, yes, filmed some epic TikTok videos. J-14 got a chance to sit down with Ariel and Trevor to talk about the social media app that’s been taking the internet by storm.

“TikTok is one huge family and we’re all so supportive of one another. We care and we’re out there just being ourselves,” Ariel gushed. Trevor agreed, “The energy is so great. Everyone’s having fun on the app. You can tell that people don’t overly care too much and I think that makes it the best kind of content.”

For those who don’t know, Ariel kicked off her career in 2015 on the app — which was called Musical.ly at the time. Since then, she’s racked up over 30 million followers and has become the second most followed person on TikTok.

“It’s really crazy, to be honest,” she said about how the app has changed since she first rose to fame. “Just to think that I was sitting there, doing my own thing, just being myself and the fact that it’s come to where it is now, it’s insane.”

Who are her favorite stars on the app? Well, Ariel revealed that she can’t stop watching her best friends’ videos.

“My best friends Arii [Renee] and Mario Selman post all the time and we enjoy making TikToks together, so they’re my favorites,” she dished.

As for Trevor? He can’t get enough of his costar’s TikToks.

“I have to say Ariel [is my favorite], I study her stuff,” he admitted. “I have to start lip syncing more and I need to get my friends involved.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.