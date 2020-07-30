Prepare yourselves, people, because Ariel Winter and Luke Benward are taking their romance to the big screen! Yep, on Wednesday, July 29, Deadline reported that the Modern Family alum got her first big role, since the fan-favorite series came to an end earlier this year, in a thriller called Don’t Log Off.

Not only will the 22-year-old star alongside her significant other, but some other pretty big names as well. That’s right, Ashley Argota, Brielle Barbusca, Sterling Beaumon, Jack Griffo, Khylin Rhambo and Kara Royster round out the cast for the film which will be filmed both virtually and on location.

According to the publication, production on the movie has already started and the entire thing will follow the story of what happens after six friends attend a virtual surprise party and one of them goes missing. Aside from their roles in the film, both Ariel and Luke have signed on as producers.

As fans know, the two lovebird were first spotted kissing back in December 2019, just weeks after the actress split from Levi Meaden. They then made their relationship Instagram official on January 17, 2020, when she shared a video to her Instagram Stories that showed her and Luke riding on a golf cart together. After that, they quickly became couple goals!

The former Disney actor even called his girlfriend “a dream” in a super sweet Instagram post for her birthday. A source also told Us Weekly that the pair has been enjoying their time together and said Ariel is “really happy” with Luke.

“He is a great match for her. She loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable around him. Ariel is trying to keep her relationship with Luke somewhat private and isn’t telling a ton of people that they’re dating, but they are,” the insider dished.

We can’t wait to see their love story unfold on screen!

