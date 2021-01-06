Ever since he first starred in Andi Mack and stole the hearts of so many viewers, fans have been dying to know if Asher Angel has a girlfriend! Well guys, we decided to investigate, and it turns out, throughout his time in the spotlight, the actor has dated quite a few famous faces in the past.

In May 2020, the musician and his then-girlfriend, Jules LeBlanc, announced that they had broken up after one year together. Then, fans speculated he was more than just friends with internet star Reagan Sheppeard after the pair were caught cozying up together in the music video for his song “Do U Wanna” when it dropped in July 2020. Aside from Annie and Reagan, Asher has also been romantically linked to Jenna Ortega, Madisyn Shipman and his costar Peyton Elizabeth Lee.

In December 2020, the actor and Caroline Gregory took their relationship public and have been showing off their love all over Instagram ever since! But what actually went down between Asher and his former flames? Did he actually date his Andi Mack costar? What happened between him and Annie? Is he single right now? Not to worry, people, because we have got you covered! Scroll through the gallery for all the details on Asher’s love life, girlfriend and past relationships.

