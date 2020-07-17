Does Asher Angel have a new woman in his life?! That seems to be the question on everyone’s minds at the moment. Why? Well, the actor recently sparked dating rumors with Reagan Sheppeard, just two months after he split from Annie LeBlanc.

For those who missed it, Reagan actually starred in the Andi Mack alum’s latest music video for his hit song “Do U Wanna.” And when they got super touchy in the visual, fans started to wonder if something was going on between them.

Now, it’s likely that she was only acting in the vid, but when Asher started to leave some pretty flirty comments on her Instagram, it fueled speculation even more. Yep, he left a heart under one of her pics, and the internet quickly went into a frenzy.

That’s not all! Get this, you guys — Reagan shared a snap of some roses someone had sent her to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 15, and some people thought they had come from the former Disney star.

“When your room smells like roses, you know it’s going to be a great day,” she captioned the pic. “Happy Wednesday, Insta!”

As fans know, Asher and Annie announced that they had split in May 2020, after one year together.

“It breaks my heart to write this, but Asher and I have broken up. It’s no ones fault, especially not his. He treated me exactly the way a girl should be treated and deserves no hates. He will always hold a special place in my heart and I wish him nothing but the best,” the singer wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “I hope you guys will understand and continue to support and love us both.”

For those who forgot, they actually started dating after they met on set of his “Chemistry” music video, so if he and Reagan are in a relationship, it wouldn’t be the first time he fell for one of his costars! Well, whether they’re just friends or dating, we are so here for this pairing.

