Did you know Emily in Paris costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman are dating IRL? That’s right, the actors that play Mindy and Nicholas, respectively, in the Netflix show have been together since Paul joined the cast in season 3! Keep reading for the couple’s complete relationship timeline, how they met and more.

The lovebirds met while filming season 3 of Emily in Paris in 2021 when Paul was cast as Park’s love interest, Nicolas de Leon. (Ashley has starred in the Netflix series since the show’s 2020 premiere.)

Despite their swirling dating rumors, Ashley and Paul didn’t confirm they were seeing one another until January 2023 — when the two did a classic Instagram hard-launch. At the time, Ashley shared a throwback black-and-white photo of the pair kissing, and another of Paul pushing her in a wheelchair while dressed up. In the caption, she seemingly revealed the couple had actually been together for longer than fans initially thought.

“A year ago from today. @peforman annual January heroism,” she captioned the post, to which Paul replied, “The only heroism comes from having you by my side.”

Since then, the two haven’t shied away from sharing insights into their romance — and Ashley even shared details on how the two started dating on the set of Emily in Paris!

During an interview with Cosmopolitan from August 2024, the Beef actress said that she knew her future boyfriend was “eye candy” but was adamant that she didn’t want to “date an actor again” when they met on Emily in Paris.



“I was also like, ‘Oh my god, definitely not. I am past that. I would never fall for someone who looks that impeccable,’” she remembered of their early days“So we were just friends. Very platonically, we would hang out.”

Her costar Lily Collins, however, even “noticed the chemistry” between them—which Ashley vehemently denied at the time. “She was like, ‘Ashley, what is going on?’ And I replied, ‘Nothing. I told you I wasn’t dating actors,’” Ashley recalled.

Of course, things did eventually turn romantic after a trip to Poland where Ashley witnessed Forman “play chess with these children who did not have a home.” She recalled having to do a “loss-of-dignity tour” and tell Lily and everyone else, “We are so in love.”

