Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat! Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens‘ friendship has stood the test of time.

Even after their High School Musical days, the girl power duo is still going strong. But the actresses — known for their roles as Sharpay Evans and Gabriella Montez, respectively — actually knew each other way before stepping foot on the Disney Channel Original Movie’s set.

“We actually worked together a year before in a Sears commercial, and from that day on we were super close,” Ashley told Us Weekly in August 2019. “So people don’t really — I think some people know that, but they think it was that movie that brought us together and it really wasn’t.”

Of course, the girls went on to star in all three HSM movies, and they’ve even gone on tour together. During the same interview with Us Weekly, the “Headstrong” songstress further explained her “connection” with the brunette beauty.

“She’s so awesome and one of my best friends,” Ashley gushed. “What I love about her is that she’s so talented, and I think what we share is that we’re really grounded people and I think that that’s important, especially with what we do, is to stay grounded.”

Vanessa, for her part, has also spoken about her bestie in various interviews. After Ashley announced that she and her husband, Christopher French, were gearing up to welcome their first baby together, the Princess Switch actress said she wants to be the baby girl’s “fairy godmother.”

“Oh my gosh, it’s so exciting … I’m just so excited to get back to L.A. to sing to her baby and her stomach. I am just over the moon for her and Chris. They are just gonna make such incredible parents,” Vanessa told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “I cannot believe it still, but I’m very emotional and very excited about it.”

Ashley gave birth to her baby girl in March 2021. Although Vanessa has yet to meet Ashley’s daughter, Jupiter, she told Entertainment Tonight in a separate interview that she’s “so excited to meet her and sing to her.”

“I think it’s been so challenging for everyone in these times to see people you love. But I’m very excited to meet little Jupiter,” the Netflix star said in April 2021, noting that she loves the name and thinks it’s “so cute.”

Between boyfriends and babies, Ashley and Vanessa have been through it all. It’s safe to say that their friendship will last a lifetime! Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of the High School Musical stars’ close-knit bond.

