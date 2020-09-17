Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Christopher French

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Tisdale! The High School Musical alum announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Christopher French.

The actress, 35, revealed the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday, September 17. Ashley cradled her baby bump while wearing a white dress in the series of photos and smiled up at Christopher, 38.

“@cmfrench is the hottest baby daddy,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

The dad-to-be also shared a sweet photo on his own Instagram page.

Ashley’s famous friends and former costars left the couple well wishes in the comment section.

“Just the freaking cutest,” Vanessa Hudgens wrote. Glee star Becca Tobin added, “Ah! Congratulations!”

The Bold Type star Katie Stevens said, “AHHHHHH! I am so happy for you both! That is one lucky baby!”

Ashley and Christopher got married in September 2014. In July 2019, she revealed the couple wasn’t in a rush to have kids.

“Whether you’re traveling or you have work or education or you’re married and not ready to have a kid yet, there are options out there,” she told People at the time. “For me, it’s like, it’s OK to not want to start a family right away. People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time. And I have options out there.”

Previously, the actress has been open about her health struggles. Ashley revealed that she removed her breast implants after facing “food sensitivities as well as gut issues.”

“This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love,” she wrote on Instagram in August. “This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me.”

