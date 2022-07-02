Becoming a fashion icon! Ashley Tisdale has always turned heads with her red carpet looks. However, the actress’ looks have definitely matured over the years.

It’s no secret that some of Ashley’s early-2000s fashion moments are coming back in style, but for the High School Musical star, she wouldn’t never wear them again — unless, however, she ever got invited to the Met Gala. “If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks,” the Disney Channel alum joked on Twitter in May 2022.

Months prior, Ashley took to TikTok and looked back at one of her 2005 red carpet looks. In the picture, the Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure star opted for a gold skirt layered over jeans while also layering her shirts. Of course, who can forget Ashley’s bleach blonde hair and front bangs? Not to mention she accessorized with a chunky turquoise necklace.

“It is so bad, I want to give you a zero, but that’s not possible. So, I give you a one,” Ashley mouthed in the clip. She also shared a caption that read, “When I decided to wear everything in my closet to a premiere.”

In various interviews over the years, Ashley spoke about finding her personal style while growing up in the public eye.

“I grew up in front of everybody and experimented with clothes on the red carpet, so it’s different for me,” she told People in April 2017. “All of the stuff you do as a younger person, you’re doing in front of everyone, so there are probably tons of moments I look back on and cringe.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star continued, “My stylist at the time was my stylist for the TV series, which I learned very quickly you [shouldn’t do]. They will just style you how you’re styled on your TV show so I looked like my character [Maddie Fitzpatrick] at all times when I was going out.”

Eventually, Ashley grew out of her layering phase and became a designer’s dream! Scroll through our gallery to see the star’s complete red carpet transformation over the years.

