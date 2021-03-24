She’s a mom! Ashley Tisdale officially welcomed baby no. 1 with husband Christopher French.

“Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,” the High School Musical alum captioned a black-and-white Instagram post on March 24, showing the new mom holding her newborn’s hand.

The former Disney Channel star first announced that she was pregnant in September 2020. “Wow, it feels so good to finally share this news with you guys! Where do I even begin?” Ashley shared via her blog, Frenshe at the time. “For YEARS it has been the question from everyone since I got married. At first, I rebelled against it, and like clockwork, after I got engaged EVERYONE (and I mean everyone!) asked when I was getting married. Then, once I was married, everyone was asking when I was having kids. To be honest, it just felt invasive. I wasn’t ready for that step yet and I wanted to be selfish and have Chris all to myself for a while. Honestly, I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

She continued, “I’m excited about this new adventure, and I’m being very optimistic with every step … Chris and I are so excited and are fully embracing and celebrating this monumental moment.”

The couple announced that they were gearing up to welcome a daughter in October 2020. “This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy,” the first-time mom wrote on Instagram when showing off a cake with a pink center.

Throughout her pregnancy, the former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star shared so many photos of her growing baby bump and stylish looks! She even got candid with fans about carrying a baby amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Sitting here folding clothes for baby girl and suddenly overwhelmed by emotion,” Ashley captioned an Instagram post in March 2021 when announcing her partnership with Carter’s. “Pregnancy during a pandemic has been challenging and rewarding at the same time. Moms, I am in this with you. I hear you. I see you.”

Lea Michele, Scroll through our gallery to see how Hollywood reacted to the baby news! After Ashley and Chris announced the birth of their baby girl, the couple was flooded with congratulatory messages and words of wisdom from all their famous friends, including Sarah Hyland Aly Michalka and more.

