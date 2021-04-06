When it comes to life as a first-time mom, Ashley Tisdale is spilling all the tea! The actress and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed their first baby together on March 23, 2021, and they’ve been loving life ever since.

“Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side,” the High School Musical alum captioned her first pic of their daughter. Now, the actress is sharing how she’s “slowly healing” and “slowly finding myself” after giving birth.

“I’m not trying to get back to who I was, there’s no way,” Ashley wrote via Instagram. “I’m on the road to discovering who I’m truly meant to be and there’s something in my daughters eyes that tells me she knows exactly who that’s gonna be.”

The actress first announced that she and Chris were expecting in September 2020, and nearly a month later they revealed that they were having a baby girl. “It feels so good to finally share this news with you guys! Where do I even begin?” Ashley wrote in her pregnancy announcement post on her blog, Frenshe. “For YEARS it has been the question from everyone since I got married. At first, I rebelled against it, and like clockwork, after I got engaged EVERYONE (and I mean everyone!) asked when I was getting married. Then, once I was married, everyone was asking when I was having kids. To be honest, it just felt invasive. I wasn’t ready for that step yet and I wanted to be selfish and have Chris all to myself for a while. Honestly, I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Throughout her entire pregnancy, Ashley continuously gave fans a glimpse at her growing baby bump. She also shared her journey with her blog readers.

“I think change can be hard, but I continue each day saying I love you to my body because it’s doing so much, and it’s creating is a beautiful miracle. I have to let the ego-mind go and appreciate that my body can even do this. It’s letting go of my own needs because the needs of my baby are more important,” she wrote in a March 2021 Frenshe post. “I don’t know what my body will be like after the baby comes, but I do know I’m going to give it time, let it heal, and take really good care of it.”

While sharing her post-pregnancy journey, Ashley has also been posting a few pictures of Jupiter here and there. Scroll through our gallery to see the baby girl’s photo album.

