Wondering how your favorite celebrities are passing the time while staying inside during the coronavirus quarantine? Your fave Disney Channel stars are giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their routine now that they’re practicing social distancing. Issac Ryan Brown from Raven’s Home, Ruby Rose Turner and Albert Tsai from Coop & Cami Ask the World, Pearce Joza from ZOMBIES 2, Kaylin Hayman from Just Roll With It and Ruth Righi from Sydney to the Max have some great tips for you on how to pass the time while you’re stuck at home. Make sure to watch the video above.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.