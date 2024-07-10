ATEEZ is one of the most beloved K-pop boy groups in 4th Gen, and they continue to make waves in the genre. But, how old are the members exactly and more importantly, what are their zodiac signs?! Well, look no further — we have the answers below.

ICYMI, the K-pop group consists of group leader Hongjoong, along with Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with their songs “Pirate King” and “Treasure.”

Most K-pop groups have a “concept,” which is their overall theme which help separate them from other groups. For ATEEZ, they are known as the “pirates of K-pop.”

“The pirate concept fits us so well,” Hongjoong told The Ringer in February 2022. “It can be mysterious, it can be powerful—we can say so many things and express so much within that theme. There are so many different types of pirates!” Hongjoong laughed. “Not real pirates. But we can imagine the concept in so many different ways,” he affirmed. “It’s not official, but we want to do more with that in the future.”

Since their debut, the boys have accomplished so much — including becoming the first K-pop boy band to perform at Coachella in 2024.

“I remember the day our boss called all of us into his room, and he said, ‘You’re going to Coachella, and you’re the first [K-pop] boyband to perform [there],” San recalled to NME prior to their performance. “I’m not a person who [usually] has a big reaction, but I couldn’t sleep that night, so I can’t forget that memory.”

The boys come from a pretty small entertainment company by K-pop standards, and were the first batch of trainees at KQ Entertainment — so their success is especially satisfying. Since then, ATEEZ has built a redeemable reputation and structure for the company for future groups, as boy group xikers debuted under KQ in 2023.

“It’s really meaningful to us because we kicked off our company’s history when we started, and now our company is growing bigger and bigger than before, meaning that we’ve done well,” Hongjoong told the outlet.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover how old the members of ATEEZ are here.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.