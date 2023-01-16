Austin Butler has been working in the acting industry for years, from starring in Nickelodeon and Disney Channel shows with small guest starring roles to booking one of the most coveted roles in Hollywood, maybe, ever — Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis. From his time in the acting world, he has also posed on multiple red carpets throughout the years — and looked good doing so! Keep reading for his hottest red carpet moments over the years.

ICYMI, Austin played a *really* convincing Elvis in the movie that premiered in June 2022 — almost, a little *too* convincing. Fans on the internet have noticed that Austin’s voice seems to have changed since playing the low-drawl, slow-talking Elvis.

His voice changing wasn’t the only side effect from his role, either. After he completed filming, Austin was hospitalized, with GQ reporting that the actor “was diagnosed with a virus that simulates appendicitis.” “The next day I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to the hospital,” Austin told GQ. “My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis.” The actor received a 12-minute long standing ovation during the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Actor Riley Keough, granddaughter to the late music legend, told Variety, “I started crying five minutes in and didn’t stop. There’s a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family. I felt honored they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. Austin captured that so beautifully.” Since his leading role, Austin has booked multiple other acting jobs, including Dune: Part Two, starring alongside Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet. He also won a Golden Globe for Elvis for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. “I just I loved the first film so much,” Austin said of Dune in an interview with Variety. “It was this cinematic masterpiece, so the idea of getting to be a part of that world is just incredibly exciting and Denis [Villeneuve] is one of my favorite filmmakers and just an amazing human being. He’s so kind and I’m a fan of every one of those actors in the film, so I I felt really honored.” Scroll through the gallery below to see Austin’s red carpet transformation from child star to big shot Hollywood actor.

