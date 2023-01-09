Avatar: The Way of Water has finally premiered after 10 years of waiting for the highly, highly anticipated sequel to the highest grossing movie, well, ever. In Avatar 2, audiences are reintroduced to the characters they knew and loved from the first movie, as well as introduced to generation of younger characters playing the children of Avatar. Keep reading to meet the younger cast of Avatar: The Way of Water.

In Avatar 2, Jamie Flatters is introduced as Neteyam, the eldest son of the first film’s human-turned-Na’vi hero Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), warrior-princess of the alien moon planet Pandora. In the sequel, the focus shifts to the next generation of Na’vi natives as they battle more human colonization.

Shockingly, Jamie, now 22, auditioned for Avatar 2 at 16 years old and was on set at 17, with the motion-capture filming taking place in Los Angeles for the best part of three years. So, over a quarter of his life has been involved with making Avatar 2, 3 and 4.

“A good comparison is secondary school,” he told The Face in December 2022.​“It’s that formative an experience, and as long in your upbringing. Whether I wanted it to or not, Avatar has shaped me.”

You might recognize Jamie from his 2022 role in Netflix’s The School For Good and Evil, as he played Tedros in the movie starring Sofia Wylie, Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. He’s also starred in So Awkward, The Forgotten Battle and Close to Me.

Another younger character we are introduced in Avatar 2 is Tsireya, who is played by Bailey Bass.

“In Avatar: The Way of Water, I play Tsireya, who’s part of the Metkayina Clan, which is the new clan introduced in this film,” Bailey told MTV in December 2022. “They are products of their environment, and because they’re surrounded by water, they have a slightly different build, which I’m excited for audiences to see because they can swim. And Tsireya is a strong freediver. She’s similar to [Zoe Saldaña’s] Neytiri. And she’s super kind, has a big heart, and bonds with the Sully kids very quickly. And there’s some budding romance that happens as well that I’m excited for audiences to see.”

Scroll through the gallery below to uncover the entirety of the younger cast of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.