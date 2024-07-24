BABYMONSTER is so back! The girl group debuted in April 2024 under YG Entertainment, and are already making waves in the world of K-pop. With their summer comeback and refreshing new single “FOREVER,” the 7-member girl group is truly just getting started. J-14 spoke to members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita, where they told us about some of their biggest inspirations, summer fashion staples and so much more!

Keep reading for our exclusive Q&A with the girls of BABYMONSTER.

How does it feel after making your first ever comeback?

RUKA: During our “SHEESH” promotions, it took some time getting used to the stage and performing. We were very nervous, but relying on each other helped strengthen our teamwork. We’re thrilled to have returned with such a charming summer song!

What do you think is the most important thing you have learned since first making your debut?

PHARITA: The two most important things I’ve learned are self-care and teamwork. Despite our hectic schedules, I always make an effort to stretch regularly and maintain a healthy diet. We always do our best to support each other with everything we do!

All of you are so incredibly talented, hence the name BABYMONSTER! Which of your fellow members has a unique talent that really inspires you?

ASA: I think all of our members possess different talents and charms, whether it’s their unique vocal tones, powerful rap skills, or swag-filled dance skills. The vocal members, in particular, each have their own distinct charms. Even though they are my fellow members, I’m always amazed when I hear AHYEON’s strong and refreshing high notes, and when RAMI hits her signature whistle notes.

Where do you find your inspiration?

AHYEON: I think I get the most inspiration from listening to songs I love, especially from their lyrics and melodies. I also sometimes get inspired by watching movies!

What’s a musical genre you’re hoping BABYMONSTER delves into next?

RAMI : I personally would love to release a soulful song! It’s a genre I sang a lot during my trainee days and still enjoy.

Can you recall your first audition for YG?

RORA: I remember the day of my audition; I was so nervous that I forgot the lyrics to the song I had prepared. In the end, I sang “It Hurts (Slow)” by our seniors, 2NE1, a song that I already knew well.

What’s the funniest fan edit you’ve seen of yourselves? Do you watch a lot of the videos fans make for you?

CHIQUITA: We frequently check out the content our fans post, and I think all of our fans are incredibly talented. We can really feel their support and love for us, which drives us to work harder!

What is your summer fashion staple?

RUKA : My summer fashion essentials are caps and sunglasses! I can’t go outside without them (haha).

What’s a fashion or beauty trend you can’t get enough of right now?

PHARITA: Although I don’t think I can say I’m super into a certain trend at the moment, I think the “under-eye blush” trend is so cute and pretty. Since “FOREVER” is an upbeat and refreshing song, it’s been fun to try out fresh and cute makeup looks that I wasn’t able to try during the “SHEESH” promotions!

What’s something precious that you want to keep FOREVER?

ASA: For my 17th birthday, I received a necklace from my parents, and they told me it was made from the ring that I wore as a baby! It’s incredibly precious to me and it’s something I want to cherish forever.

What’s your go-to hobby when you’re not rehearsing?

AHYEON : I usually love drawing! When I don’t have practice or schedules, I often enjoy going out for walks.

What’s something that makes you go “SHEESH”?

RAMI: I definitely go “SHEESH” when I hear the loud cheers from our fans supporting us during our music show performances and fan meetings!

And finally, tell J-14 readers about your single, “FOREVER”!

RORA: BABYMONSTER is back with a song perfect for the summer! It’s a signature BABYMONSTER track that’s refreshing with a touch of retro vibes. We hope you’ll listen to it often to beat the heat 🙂 !

CHIQUITA: “FOREVER” is a great pop song to listen to during the summer, so we hope you guys are enjoying it! We plan to continue releasing a variety of songs that will showcase more of BABYMONSTER’s diverse charms, so please look forward to them and keep supporting us!

