Is Bailee Madison off the market? The former Disney Channel star has been in a few long-term relationships over the years.

In 2016, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum started her relationship with Alex Lange. The two were together for two years before news of their split broke in early 2019. Throughout their time together, Bailee often spoke publicly about the love she had for her boyfriend. In fact, during a December 2018 episode of her “Just Between Us” podcast, Alex revealed that he had said, “I love you,” the first night they met.

“And I said it every night for six months until you said it back,” the Red Ruby star gushed. “I believed it and I said it again and again.”

Alex added, “When you said it back, it was worth it. It meant something. Don’t get me wrong, I wish you hadn’t left me hanging for half a year, but I’ll take what I can get.”

Bailee went on to explain the beginning days of their relationship.

“For three months, we just talked on the phone until we saw each other again in person for one night,” she recalled. “Alex went off to see his family in London, so we were texting and stayed up until 5 a.m. just on the phone talking to each other.”

During a joint interview with RAW Magazine in March 2018, the Bridge to Terabithia star told the story of how she and Alex had first met.

“I designed a T-shirt with two of my pals and I flew out for a store launch opening. He was friends with a couple of my mutual friends, he walked in and I turned to a couple of my friends and asked who that was,” Bailee said. “Then he positioned himself next to me and we just talked all night. I wanted to get his number but I didn’t have the guts to ask, so I made my friends put me in a group chat with him.”

It all worked out since they were together for two years. But, since they’ve gone their separate ways, neither Alex nor Bailee has spoken about each other or the reason for their breakup. The Good Witch star, for her part, has since moved on with New Hope Club singer Blake Richardson. She confirmed their relationship via Twitter in August 2019. At the time, Bailee posted a photo of her standing alongside Blake with the caption: “When they ask you to confirm it.”

Both the actress and singer share snippets of their relationship on Instagram. In April 2020, Bailee shared a sweet photo of her and Blake to celebrate a major milestone in their relationship. “A year with you,” she captioned the snap.

