Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have been the subject of multiple breakup rumors recently, however, the Irish actor may have just put them to rest with one click of a button.

In September 2024, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Saltburn actor had followed one person on his official TikTok page, which he hasn’t been active on since 2021. And who would that one person be? Sabrina, of course!

“Barry Keoghan logs back into his TikTok account to only follow Sabrina Carpenter,” one X user noticed on September 17, with another commenting: “That’s a real man right there.”

Similarly, Sabrina is also the only person Barry follows on Instagram — where he often likes to hint at his relationship with the pop star in cheeky social media comments. On August 28, he commented “Can I have one” on a photo featuring Bratz dolls reenacting a scene from Sabrina’s music video for her song “Taste,” in which she appears alongside Jenna Ortega.

Rumors about the couple’s breakup started on August 16 when the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi posted a tip suggesting they had separated. The account later claimed they are back together, but it’s also possible they never actually split in the first place.

ICYMI, Sabrina and Barry first sparked romance rumors in December 2023, after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles, via the Daily Mail. On top of that, the pair were seen hanging out together at W Magazine‘s Grammy After-Party in February 2024, which the magazine shared photos of (see pics here).

They made the *ultimate* hard launch after Barry starred in Sabrina’s music video for “Please Please Please.“

Following the video’s release, Sabrina made a rare comment about her relationship with Barry during an interview with Variety. While talking about her single, “Please, Please, Please,” she revealed Barry loved the song — and its message.

“He loved the song,” the singer told the outlet. “He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that. I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.