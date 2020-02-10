It looks like the longtime feud between Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid might finally be over! On Friday, February 7, the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress took to Instagram and shared a photo from her most recent magazine cover shoot with her 168 million followers. Shortly after it was posted, fans noticed that Bella had liked the high-fashion pic even though she doesn’t follow Selena on the social media platform.

Naturally, some people took this to mean that the two Hollywood starlets have decided to set aside their differences and seemingly put an end to any Instagram drama.

As fans know, this subtle token of friendship came a few months after fans speculated that there was still bad blood between Bella and Selena after an Instagram exchange in November 2019.

For those who missed it, rumors of their feud started to fly after Selena liked and commented on a since-deleted photo posted to Bella’s Instagram page. The 27-year-old responded to the model’s picture and commented, “Stunning,” along with a heart-eye emoji.’

Shortly after, one of Selena’s fans realized that Bella seemingly deleted the photo with no explanation. The Selena supporter praised the songstress for taking the high road and supporting Bella after their reported feud.

“She’s all about supporting women,” the fan captioned the post. “You all just can’t take it nicely. BTW Ms. Hadid deleted the post.”

Selena replied to the fan’s photo and said, “That sucks,” with a crying emoji.

Followers of the popstar started to take notice of the comment and sparked headlines that the two were feuding once again. The same fan took to Instagram and posted a headline, which featured Selena’s comment.

The “Look At Her Now” singer used the comments section to set the record straight about her and Bella.

“NO,” she wrote. “I shouldn’t of [sic] spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry. Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding.”

At the time, sources close to the model reportedly revealed that Bella reached out to Selena after she took down the photo. The two have spoken and there’s no hard feelings.

“Bella told Selena it was never about taking a shot, the model simply deleted because she didn’t like the pic,” the source said at the time.

