Auntie Bella Hadid is here! The model has been gushing over her niece, Khai, ever since she was born in September 2020.

Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid, and her then-boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed the baby girl amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rumors started swirling that the model was pregnant in April 2020, and Gigi confirmed the news days later.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time.

The former couple — who were in an on-and-off relationship since 2015 — announced Khai’s birth with various social media posts in September of that same year. Bella, for her part, reacted to her sister becoming a mom with a throwback pregnancy photo.

“Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and Gigi’s is from @zayn,” she wrote at the time. “I love you both so freaking much — can’t stop crying.”

Gigi gushed over her sister’s support during a February 2021 interview with Vogue.

“I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror,” she told the publication of her birth. “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, We can have some time before we do that again.”

In the same article, it was revealed that Bella speaks to Gigi and Khai on the phone every day. The Victoria’s Secret model also called it “nostalgic” to read childhood favorites to Khai.

“I think she wants to be real online,” Bella said of her sister. “But until her child wants to be in the spotlight and can make the decision herself, she doesn’t want to put her in that position.”

Since then, Bella has continued to gush over Khai — who turned 1 in September 2021. In fact, she even shared photos of the baby’s first birthday party, which was hosted in New York City. Speaking of birthdays, Gigi praised Bella as an aunt in an October 2021 birthday tribute.

“We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid: She’s my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard and a forever protector as an auntie,” Gigi wrote. “I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfillment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of joy and light you deserve !!!!!! Can’t wait. 25 ! I love you more every sun-lap.”

Scroll through our gallery to read Bella’s sweetest quotes about being an aunt to Gigi and Zayn’s baby girl.

