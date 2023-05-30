Bella Thorne and Mark Emms are engaged! The Disney Channel alum and TV producer announced their engagement via Instagram in May 2023. Keep reading for everything we know about the couple, including their relationship timeline.

The couple’s 2023 engagement comes after less than one year of dating. Bella explained to Vogue Magazine that the two met on a beach in Ibiza at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in August 2022. According to the Shake It Up actress, “It was love at first sight as the sun rose.”

Mark is a TV producer, behind Netflix show Bad Vegan. he’s also a co-owner of New York City restaurant hotspot, The Mulberry.

Prior to their romance, Bella was in a relationship with Italian actor Benjamin Mascolo, who she split from in June 2022.

The pair were first spotted together in April 2019. Nearly two years later, the couple announced their engagement via Instagram in March 2021. “She said YES,” the musician shared alongside photos of the couple showing off the engagement ring. Bella, for her part, also shared photos on social media alongside the caption, “You would have said yes too.”

Benjamin confirmed their breakup news in a lengthy now-deleted Instagram post from June 2022. However, he did not explicitly name Bella.

“A little more than three years ago I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day, my life changed forever, and I’m deeply grateful for every single moment we shared together since,” the Italian musician wrote, in part.

Along with being in a relationship, the ex-couple also starred in multiple movies together, such as Time Is Up and Game of Love. In November 2022, Bella told J-14 that the former flames were able to draw from their real-life romance while working on the films.

“Ben and I were together,” the actress explained at the time. “I think that, yeah, that was enough to draw from since we were currently dating at the time. But yeah, Vivien was a really different character for me. I’m not sure that I always play a lot of, maybe, good girls. She definitely was until she wasn’t.”

