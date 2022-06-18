Warning: Spoilers ahead. The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally out and it’s full of swoonworthy moments that we just can’t get enough of! So, who exactly does Belly end up with at the end of season 1? Keep reading to find out.

TSITP is an Amazon Prime series following the love triangle between a girl named Belly (Lola Tung) and her two childhood best friends, brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Ahead of the show‘s premiere, the actors who play Conrad and Jeremiah knew that fans would have a lot of thoughts about their romantic relationships with Belly. The actors told J-14 exclusively that they worked hard to bring “authenticity” to the love triangle.

“Worrying about what other people are gonna think — even in real life — worrying about what other people are gonna think is going to stress you out and make you worry about the little things,” Gavin told J-14. “I think with our relationship, and with our romantic relationship with Belly, it was so much fun just being able to explore the authenticity of it and the genuineness … just it being so genuine. It was so much fun to work with Lola on screen. I felt like everything just kind of went super smoothly. I know everyone’s gonna love it.”

When it came to bringing Conrad to life, Christopher explained that he worked to join “these images and these ideas” that fans have while bringing himself to the role. “You sort of, you know, slam the two together,” he joked.

Gavin, on the other hand, said it was “cool” to have the books as a starting point for his character. “I think we all are very blessed to be able to have an outline in the book,” he explained. “It’s actually very rare. We got really lucky.”

While TSITP is sure to be the show of the summer, let’s deep dive into one relationship we hope you enjoyed as much as we did while watching. Scroll through our relationship timeline between Belly and the oldest Fisher sibling. Go, Team Conrad!

