Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon are so relationship goals. The pair have been romantically linked since 2024, though the exact start of their relationship remains a mystery.

ICYMI, Benson became an overnight sensation after his song “Beautiful Things” topped the charts in several countries earlier this year, including Billboard’s. He dropped his debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades in April.

“My life has changed dramatically since the song came out,” he told Variety in March 2024. “‘Beautiful Things’ was the first time that I really made proper goals for the song to come out, and now that they have been fulfilled, I can fulfill other goals. It’s so, so, so insane to me that that is happening. I’m trying so hard to formulate words. I have so much trouble processing it all right now, because I’m trying to stay on top of it and make this moment bigger than just ‘Beautiful Things.’ But when I sit back and look at what’s happening, it really, truly blows my mind. Because it’s something a lot of people dream of, and [I’m] one of those people.”

Maggie began her social media journey while still in high school, initially working as a brand ambassador for Hollister. Her passion for social media grew over time, and she set a personal goal to post one video each week during her senior year. However, it was a dance video featuring her and her father, Dan Thurmon, that went viral and skyrocketed her to TikTok stardom.

After graduating in 2020, Maggie and her father—who is a well-known speaker and performer—launched their own podcast, “Mags and Dad’s Wholesome Chaos.” On their show, they delve into their life perspectives and the secret behind their close-knit relationship.

Maggie is also an actress! She has appeared in several short films such as The Candy Shop, Jump, Lemon Made and Summer of Charlie.

In 2023, she landed a significant role as Zoey Wallace in the romantic comedy The Other Zoey, sharing the screen with notable actors like Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux.

Scroll through our gallery below to uncover their complete relationship timeline:

