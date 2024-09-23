Halloween is right around the corner, meaning it’s time for the girlies to pick out some cute and creative costumes!

While you may already be scrolling through Pinterest to find some outfit inspo, we at J-14 made a list of costumes that we think would slay this year — from trending female celebrities to iconic movie and TV show characters that dominated 2024. Keep reading for a complete list of the best Halloween costume ideas:

If last year’s Halloween was all about Barbie, we think 2024 is the year for the pop star girlies.

So many amazing music came out in 2024 — and specifically by women! From Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter‘s meteoric rise to fame to Taylor Swift‘s continuous record-breaking Eras Tour and Charli XCX‘s Brat Girl Summer, there’s so much to work with if you want to dress up as a female pop singer.

“I like the marketing of pop music more than I am interested in actual pop music,” Charli said during an interview with Billboard in June this year. “I think we’ve been living in this world now for a while where there’s this desire to appeal to the most people, to have the biggest smile and be the nicest person with the widest appeal. But desire is cultivated by being a little bit hard to reach, a little bit separate.”

She added, “With brat, it was really interesting to just do things for the fan base and make that feel exclusive — but then once you’re in the club, it’s actually very inclusive.”

Or if you’re like Chappell and pop stardom isn’t your thing, then maybe you can try out an iconic character from a movie or TV show that came out this year.

Lisa Frankenstein from Diablo Cody‘s 2024 horror romance movie (a zom-com, if you will) could also be really fun! Especially if you have a partner who wants to play Cole Sprouse‘s mute, zombie-fied Frankenstein.

Those aren’t all of our ideas, though! Scroll through our gallery below for a complete list of trendy 2024 Halloween costumes for the girlies only:

