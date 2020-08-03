Drop everything, you guys, because Beyoncé‘s brand new visual album Black Is King is finally here, and we’re freaking out! Yep, Queen B released the entire thing on Disney+ on Friday, July 31, and it’s been the only thing that we’ve watched since it came out, TBH.

For those who missed it, last month the songstress announced that the film — which she directed and executive produced — “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.” But that’s not all! As it turned out, the entire visual was actually in production for one year with “a cast and crew that represents diversity and connectivity,” and it was released on the one year anniversary of Disney’s live-action The Lion King, in which Beyoncé starred as Nala.

Naturally, there was A LOT of meaningful messages throughout the entire film. Not to mention some brand new songs and a few pretty epic celebrity cameos. Missed out on the visual album? Not to worry, because J-14 has got you covered! Scroll through our gallery and check out all the hidden messages and celeb appearances in Black Is King.

