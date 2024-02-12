Looks like Beyoncé is in her yee-haw era! During the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, the Lemonade artist announced that she has new music on the way. Keep reading to find out what to expect for her upcoming album, Act II: Renaissance.

When Does ‘Act II: Renaissance’ Come Out?

The Texas native took to Instagram on February 11, 2024, to announce that her latest album is coming out on March 29, 2o24.

Beyoncé announced the surprise project in a series of Verizon commercials which aired during the Super Bowl. In the commercials, the Grammy-winning songstress is repeatedly attempting to “break the internet” through different promotional stunts. However, no matter what she does, such as becoming the first female president or the first woman to perform in space, nothing seemingly works.

In the end, she reveals, “OK, they ready — drop the new music. I told y’all the ‘Renaissance’ is not over,” via Variety.

Eager to hear new music? Well the pop star has already dropped two singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” are out now!

What Type of Music Can We Expect From ‘Act II: Renaissance’?

It’s no secret that Queen Bey can sing any genre, so it’s no surprise that she’s switching it up for her next album. When Beyoncé first announced Renaissance in 2022, she explained that this would be the first installment of a “three-act project.” These albums were recorded over a three-year time span during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyoncé further explained on her website in July 2022 that the pandemic was “a time to be still, but also a time [she] found to be the most creative,” via Us Weekly.

In 2023, rumors started swirling that the singer was going to release country music — and during the 2024 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé wore a very cowboy-core outfit by Louis Vuitton, which had fans convinced of the genre change-up. Well, the Beyhive was right!

According to the credits on the first two tracks, the singer worked with Rhiannon Giddens and Robert Randolph, two well-known country artists.

The entire list of songs and artists haven’t been released yet. However, fans are expecting to see more prominent country stars in the upcoming album. Some possible collaborations include The Chicks, who joined Beyoncé on stage during the CMA Awards in 2016 to perform “Daddy Lessons” … The possibilities are endless!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.