Logan Henderson has had quite the career — from starring in Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, to launching a solo music career and finally, to reuniting with the boys of Big Time Rush once again! Keep reading to see his complete transformation.

Big Time Rush, which includes Logan, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow and Carlos PenaVega was first formed in 2009 in which they starred in a Nickelodeon TV show of the same name up until 2013. After the show’s end, the group went on their separate ways and delved into solo careers for a few years until February 2022, when the group surprised fans everywhere and released “Not Giving You Up.” The boy band would then announce a tour and more music to come!

“We released a little teaser clip a while ago and people were already excited for it before it came out,” Logan told Euphoria Magazine in March 2022 of the BTR reunion. “This has been a long time coming and we’re so happy it’s finally out!”

Logan spoke about the very first time the members of Big Time Rush all met, and revealed he was the very last band member to be cast on the Nickelodeon show back when they first got started.

“You know what’s interesting, that story is probably different for all of us,” he explained to Euphoria.“These guys had known each other before I joined. There was a pilot episode that was shot and there was a different person in my role. I remember being at the final audition for me, seeing these dudes walk in, and first of all being intimidated because they already knew each other. I picked up a guitar and was playing a Maroon 5 song and we started singing together. But when we all locked eyes, it was just love at first sight!”

And what’s different about BTR this time around? “On a more personal level, there’s a lot of different things,” Logan revealed. “But our friendship is stronger than it’s ever been and the way we work and communicate with each other, we’re doing it in a way we’ve never done before. It’s nice to see that within ourselves. On a larger aspect, just seeing the fans really respond to it just affirms that we’re in the right place.”

Scroll through our gallery for Logan’s complete photo transformation throughout the years.

