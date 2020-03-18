This may be hard to believe, but on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Ciara Bravo is turning 23 years old. The actress was only 13 when she starred in Big Time Rush, which means it has been over 10 years since the beloved Nickelodeon show premiered. Yep, the hilarious series aired its first episode on November 29, 2009 and concluded on July 25, 2013, and when it came to an end it was truly the end of an era.

In case you forgot, the show also starred Kendall Schmidt, Carlos PenaVega, James Maslow and Logan Henderson and was about a group of high school friends who traded in their homework for the opportunity of a lifetime — to become a world famous boy band! The guys dropped some seriously epic bops together, embarked on five world tours and even got their own movie! Yeah, BTR was the boy band once upon a time, and the show forever holds a special place in our hearts.

Well guys, in honor of her birthday, we decided to do some investigating and see what she, the BTR members and the rest of the cast are up to now. And it turns out, a lot has changed for them. Some went on to release solo music of their own and star in a ton more movies and TV shows, while others started families of their own! They’ve all seriously come such a long way and accomplished so much over the last six years.

See for yourself! Scroll through our gallery to find out what the cast of Big Time Rush is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.