It’s been over a decade since Big Time Rush’s television show premiered on Nickelodeon. Keep reading to see where members Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos Pena Jr. and Logan Henderson are today!

The boy band’s series lasted four seasons and even led to a TV movie named Big Time Movie. While their commercial success has fizzled over the years, the group was a big deal in their time. Let us not forget One Direction was their opening act in 2012 for the British group’s first performance in the United States.

Big Time Rush last performed live together in February 2014, but the Nickelodeon foursome announced in July that they are planning a “comeback of epic proportions.” They are reuniting for two live shows in December 2021.

That being said, the guys have kept very busy with their own individual endeavors over the years. Kendall played Kendall Knight on the Nickelodeon show and reportedly replaced Curt Hansen, who went on to play Dak Zevon, as the “leader” in the group.

After BTR went their separate ways, Kendall announced he was reuniting with former musical partner Dustin Belt for their band Heffron Drive. They recorded music together from 2014 to 2018. In July 2020, Kendall released his own solo music through Splice.

James had previously appeared on iCarly before accepting the role as James Diamond on the show. After BTR’s final tour in 2014, the New York native went on to star in Sequestered, Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother, Stars Fell on Alabama and more.

In addition, James continued his music career by releasing a pop solo album in 2017 called How I Like It followed by the single “Love U Sober” in 2019.

Carlos, known as Carlos Garcia, also went on to appear in a slew of shows including Judging Amy, Summerland, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide and Life Sentence. He showed off his musical chops in Fox’s Grease Live! as Kenickie and released two solo singles — “Electrico” and “Bésame.”

He’s also a family man and shares three kids — Ocean, Kingston and Rio — with wife Alexa PenaVega (née Vega). They document their lives on YouTube.

Logan, who played the snarky smart kid Logan Mitchell, took a break from show business for a few years. In 2017, he released a solo single called “Sleepwalker” followed by an EP the next year.

Keep scrolling to see how Big Time Rush has transformed!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.