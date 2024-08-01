We all know the story of how the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC were financially being taken advantage of, but what we don’t know is the full extent of it … Until now.

Netflix released the documentary Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam in July 2024, which exposes Lou Pearlman‘s long running Ponzi scheme as the founder of Trans Continental Records — which launched the careers of many popular boy bands.

The series made startling revelations about the late manager, and we’re breaking it all down below.

From the 1990s to early 2000s, boybands had taken over the music industry in droves. Many teens and young adults today think of One Direction when recalling who is the biggest pop group in the world — but before the British boys captured our hearts, NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys were some of the OG bands that made the genre what we know today.

The man behind all the talent is Lou, the former owner of Airship International (a blimp company), who turned his attention towards funding boybands after seeing how lucrative the business was.

Lou was seen as a father figure for a lot of the guys he represented. Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean shared in the documentary that he and his bandmates even called the music manager “Big Poppa” saying, “This was the man that took us under his wing.”

In the early ‘90s, Lou created Trans Continental Records with the goal of creating more boy bands like New Kids on the Block. The manager first signed the Backstreet Boys to his label as he hand-selected all members to the group — AJ, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson.

Following their success, Lou created another boyband NSYNC to follow suite. In 1998, Lou gave the group their first check, and bandmember Chris Kirkpatrick was excited about the $10,000 payment.

However, “the smart one named JC [Chasez] said, ‘How much do you make in a year at Outback?’” Chris recalled in the documentary. The band eventually realized, “There’s something incredibly wrong. Why are we still working our butts off for nickels and dimes, and Lou’s making millions?”

That same year, the Backstreet Boys felt a similar sentiment and had filed a lawsuit against Lou after they only made $300,000 since their debut whereas Lou had made $10 million. “We were blindsided to Lou being the sixth member of the group,” AJ remembered.

NSYNC later fired Lou as their manager and sued to get out of their contract in 1999, but ultimately had to pay him a $64 million settlement.

How Lou pull off the scheme and much more shocking discoveries were exposed in the documentary. Keep reading to uncover the biggest revelations below.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.