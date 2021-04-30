Now that awards shows are starting to be somewhat normal again amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards are back and in full swing. The sure-to-be star-studded event will celebrate the best in music with appearances from all your favorite stars, including host Nick Jonas!

Traditionally airing in spring, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was a socially distant event pushed back due to the pandemic. This year, things are back on track with the ceremony being held in Los Angeles in May. While a few awards will be solely fan voted — Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration — most awards are “based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement,” according to Billboard. The period of eligibility for nominees and possible winners spanned from March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021, the publication reported.

Following a major year, especially after headlining the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show, The Weeknd came out on top with 16 nominations across all the BBMA categories. After the “Blinging Lights” musician, rapper DaBaby came in second with the most nominations. He is up for 11 awards, which includes double nominations in certain categories. Gabby Barrett and Megan Thee Stallion are set to bring girl power to the awards show with their multiple nominations. Of course, after her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) rerelease and two surprise albums throughout the past year, Taylor Swift nabbed four nominations.

The Lover songstress along with Drake has the opportunity to make history at this year’s BBMAs, as they both have the opportunity to break the record for most Billboard Music Award wins. Taylor is currently at 23 with (her four nominations could put her in the top spot) and with the “God’s Plan” rapper at 27, the most so far.

Other fan-favorites, including Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, BTS, Lady Gaga and more are also up for awards.

“Honored to be a finalist at the 2021 @BBMAs! Thank you @BBMAs!” the “Dynamite” singers shared on Twitter following the news of their nomination. “Thank you #BTSARMY for your support and love. You made all this possible!”

While the famed K-pop group didn’t take the stage during the 2020 show, fans are hopeful that the seven-piece boyband will appear this year. Another social media celebration following the nominee’s announcement came from Machine Gun Kelly, whose 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall nabbed him his first-ever nominations. “Ayyyy our first time nominated for a @billboard award!!! And we got THREE noms,” he wrote on Twitter.

Scroll through our gallery for a list of all the nominations, how to watch the awards show and more!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.