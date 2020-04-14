Get ready to see the cutest thing ever, you guys, because Billie Eilish just expanded her family! That’s right, the “Bad Guy” songstress adopted a brand new puppy and it couldn’t be more adorable!

As fans know, amid the current coronavirus pandemic, the 18-year-old has been fostering two Pitbull puppies at her California home. Well, on Monday, April 13, the 18-year-old took to Instagram Stories and revealed in a since-expired snap that she “failed at fostering,” so she decided to donate one of the pooches to someone else.

“This little mama also got a different forever home and is going to live the happiest life,” Billie wrote alongside one of the pups she’s been keeping at her home. Then revealed that she had adopted the other dog herself!

“As for this little nameless monkey… You are mine!” she said, showing off her adorable new pet.

For those who missed it, Billie isn’t the only poster adopting new dogs during this time. Selena Gomez recently showed off her dog, Daisy, during an Instagram Live video on March 24.

“Winnie is here,” she said, referring to her other dog. “I would like to introduce my new family member — Daisy! Winnie and Daisy are getting along very well. I know a few friends who are fostering right now just to give animals a safe place, but I couldn’t help it. I have to keep her, right? I got Daisy a week ago, and she’s so sweet. And Winnie is like big brother mode for sure.”

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over 1,950,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far in more than 200 countries resulting in more than 123,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors and isolate themselves during this time.

