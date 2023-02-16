Since releasing her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish has teased fans about upcoming musical releases, including her highly anticipated third album. Keep reading for everything we know about album No. 3, including release date, quotes and collaborators.

What Has Billie Eilish Said Album No. 3?

In an interview with Vanity Fair from November 2023, Billie was asked if she had been seeing much of her brother/key collaborator Finneas lately — and she revealed some exciting news!

“We see each other all the time, and also now, we’re starting to make music again,” she said. “We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting.”

Well, there you have it: Billie has officially begun making her third album!

When Is Billie Eilish Releasing Album No. 3?

Billie has yet to announce a release date, or the name, of her third album.

Her last album Happier Than Ever was released in July 2021, and she’s also had a few music drops since. In July 2022, the Los Angeles native dropped the Guitar Songs EP, which contained two new tracks (“TV” and “The 30th”). Additionally, she and Finneas created the music for 4*Town, the fictional boyband in the Pixar movie Turning Red.

During her 20-minute VF interview, Billie reflected on her last year, saying: “I finally got to tour again. I accomplished and finished a full world tour, didn’t miss one date, which was really exciting. I headlined Coachella, which was so surreal and insane. I headlined Glastonbury. I got an Oscar.”

ICYMI, Billie and her brother won an Oscar in 2022 in the Best Original Song category for the track “No Time to Die,” which was featured in the 2021 James Bond movie of the same name.

“I went from 14 to 20, that will do it,” Billie told the press backstage in the Oscars media room after the win according to Deadline. “I was also a very young teenager. You know teenagers — it’s just growth and aging. I’m super happy,” she continued in response to a question over her transformation from her first hit with “Ocean Eyes” in 2016 to now.

“I feel like I’m just coming into being aware of what is good and around me,” she continued. “When you’re that young, it’s hard to understand how big of a deal things are around you, how important things are.”

