Taking her songs to the Oscars! Billie Eilish walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in a black gown on Sunday, March 27.

The songstress wore custom Gucci and her signature bob looked super cute with a new side-bang.

The California native’s appearance at the event comes amid her nomination in the Best Original Song category for her and brother Finneas‘ “No Time to Die,” which was featured in the 2021 James Bond movie of the same name.

“Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song ‘No Time To Die.’ It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true,” the sibling duo gushed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight following their Oscars nomination in February. “It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists. To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted.”

Although they released the song in 2020, the movie’s theatrical release was pushed back a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. So now, the song is up for all the awards.

While chatting with Deadline on an episode of their “Crew Call” podcast earlier this month, the “Bad Guy” songstress explained that she and Finneas “didn’t feel worthy at all” when they were asked to pen the tune. “It was not a ‘You have the job’ thing, it’s, ‘Let’s see if you have the thing that it takes’ kind of thing,” she explained, noting that, at first, there were “a couple of days of not knowing what the f–k to do.”

That same month, Billie explained her and Finneas’ writing process for the song.

“Once we wrote it, we didn’t have a studio. We didn’t really have time to go to a studio to record, and we had to do it right then and there,” the Happier Than Ever singer told The Hollywood Reporter. “We went on the bus, which was in the basement of the arena — because that’s where they have to park — and we turned off the engine, turned the lights off, so that it was as quiet as it could be. And we went into the bunk, one of the many. I had a handheld mic. We recorded most of the song like that, except for the belt, and a few parts of the chorus. But it was really fun. It was also weird. We didn’t really think about it when we did it. We just kind of did it.”

