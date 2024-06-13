Billie Eilish admits she may be the heartbreaker, but her past exes aren’t “totally innocent,” either.

“I’m not going to get too in detail, because I’m going to be rude, but I’ve never been dumped, and also, I’ve never been broken up with. I’ve only done the breaking up,” the “LUNCH” singer admitted to Lana Del Rey for Interview Magazine, in an article posted on Thursday, June 13.

“And I think when people hear that, they’re like, ‘Oh, all you do is break hearts,'” she continued. “Sure, but that doesn’t mean that people are totally innocent. It means that I was like, ‘Oh, let me get the f–k out of here.’ Or it means things just weren’t right.”

The 22-year-old also revealed how “uncomfortable” romantic relationships can make her, as it forces her to be “vulnerable.”

“I really don’t like being—I was going to say out of control, but there’s ways that I do like being out of control. I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way,” she revealed. “It makes me feel uncomfortable, and I don’t know how many times I’ve really been in love. I think there’s different versions of love, and I think that you can be in love and it might not be deep.”

She added, “I literally hate who I am so much when I’m in love.”

Billie’s comments about love come after her most recent relationship with The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford, who she began dating around October 2022. While they were together, the two went Instagram official and walked several red carpets with one another. By April 2023, though, it was confirmed that the pair had called it quits.

Despite their short-lived romance, Billie previously told Rolling Stone that the singer is still “one of [her] favorite people in the world.”

She also further confirmed that she’s currently single, but also isn’t interested in dating.

“I plan on never dating again,” Billie jokingly expressed. “That’s not true, obviously. But no, I don’t see myself being serious with anyone until I find someone that really feels right to me, and that is not interesting to me right now.”

