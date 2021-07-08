Before nabbing her role in Black Widow, actress Violet McGraw was a huge superhero fan and “always” wanted to be in a Marvel movie!

“I love Marvel movies,” the star tells J-14 exclusively. “My whole family loves Marvel movies, and we actually have this tradition that we have to see the Marvel movie when it comes out in theaters.”

In the highly anticipated flick, which premieres on Friday, July 9, Violet plays a young Yelena Belova. Although she didn’t get to work alongside Scarlett Johansson (who plays Black Widow) the young star did get a chance to meet the legendary actress.

“I was actually super nervous when I got to meet her because since she is my favorite female Marvel character, I just couldn’t believe that I was meeting her,” the actress gushes to J-14. “I even got to talk to her at the wrap party, and I was super excited too. I’ve been wanting to meet her for a while, since I ever got to first see her in a movie.”

Violet calls the entire experience of meeting her onscreen idol “awesome” and says Scarlett was “so beautiful and so nice.” Of course, when it comes to the actress’ favorite Marvel superhero, she loves Black Widow, but also has a special place in her heart for Spider-Man and Captain America.

Be sure to watch our full interview with Violet above.

