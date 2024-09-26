The members of BLACKPINK have been killing their solo careers since announcing their hiatus in 2023, but when will the K-pop girl group come back ~in the area~? Keep reading for details on BLACKPINK’s 2025 comeback:

When Will BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback Be?

Last year, it was revealed that the BLACKPINK members, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, signed with individual labels for their solo activities, however, they will continue to promote as a group under YG Entertainment.

“We have successfully reached an agreement within our board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK, our esteemed artists,” YG wrote in a statement in December 2023.

Fast forward to September 24, 2024, and the K-pop company shared more details about BLACKPINK’s upcoming plans for 2025.

“In 2025, BLACKPINK plans to have a full group comeback and visit their fans on their world tour,” said YG per TenAsia, as translated by Koreaboo.

Lisa became the first member to drop new music following their departure from YG with her single “Rockstar” in June, followed by “New Woman” featuring Rosalía one month later. The Thai singer also took home the award for Best K-pop at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in September, and is set to perform at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

As for Jennie’s label Odd Atelier, the singer-rapper partnered with Columbia Records to release her first single in years in October.

Rosé has also teased some upcoming solo music through Instagram as well — however, both she and Jisoo have yet to announce any solid solo plans.

What Have BLACKPINK Said of Their 2025 Comeback?

Don’t worry BLACKPINK fans, the quartet are equally determined to come back together as a group!

“Of course we’re continuing, for sure,” Lisa told Elle Magazine in August 2024. “We’re so proud of BLACKPINK, and I love BLACKPINK. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves,” adding, “there was no doubt. This is our life.”

This isn’t the first time Lisa has expressed her hopes for BLACKPINK’s future.

“I mean, won’t BLACKPINK last at least 10 more years? We’ll be nearly 40 by then,” she told Rolling Stone in 2022. “Someday we’ll get married and things like that. But then I see the Spice Girls, how they got together for a reunion concert. Can we do that too someday? Will I be able to dance then, like I do now?”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.