The BLACKPINK girlies did not come to play at a recent event for their movie, BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR IN YOUR CINEMAS. That’s right, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé reunited on August 9, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea.

All of the members looked stunning at the event celebrating their concert film, which premiered worldwide on July 31, 2024. Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo opted for elegant little black dresses, while Lisa went with black leather pants paired with a statement jacket. The event marked a significant moment for BLINKs, as it was the first time in a while that all four members attended an official event together.

The concert film celebrates their eighth anniversary, and was directed by Yoondong Oh and Geun Min. Chronicling the world tour in support of BLACKPINK’s 2022 sophomore album, BORN PINK, the movie premiered in more than 110 countries in July, making it the largest-ever global cinema event release for a female group.

Coined as most popular girl group in the world, BLACKPINK first debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment with singles “BOOMBAYAH” and “Whistle.” Since then, the quartet has shattered records and collected numerous awards and accolades.

Jennie spoke about their success in a Forbes interview in December 2020. “We’re very honored to be named the biggest girl group because we all started wanting to be that,” she began.

“And it’s hard to see the reality where people actually call us that. We feel very responsible … and pressure … Even though it’s a big title and with the amount of love and support we receive … I guess we want to keep doing what we do, be a group of positive influences and keep making great music for you guys. We’re very grateful for how the world sees us and it gives us motivation.”

Last year, it was revealed that the BLACKPINK members signed with individual labels for their solo activities, however, they will continue to promote as a group under YG Entertainment.

